Whatever you sell, salesfive brings all the pieces and people you need together so you can actually get things done.
Save Time
Salesfive lets you focus on your destination: the closed deal! We make everything needed to get there super easy – like lead generation and opportunity management.
Get the most out of your pipeline
Reach out to your customers and don’t worry about forgetting that important todo! From cold call to won deal, salesfive has your back every step of the way.
Everything you need from the comfort of your phone
Get ready to shine with all the facts, thanks to our customized mission briefings before important sales presentations. And with salesfive, you’ll never miss out on your notes due to a bad connection!
Stay on target
Real-time stats help you keep track of your goals! We do the number crunching to help you improve and raise the bar for what you’re already awesome at!
Above all: have fun!
Let’s have a competition: Invite your coworkers and friends to stay in touch and talk shop. Help others starting out in the community or launch a challenge to see who's the best sales person around.Get the app!